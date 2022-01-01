Woodstock restaurants you'll love

Woodstock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodstock

Woodstock's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Thai
Ramen
Must-try Woodstock restaurants

Oriole 9 image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach & poblano peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
Grilled Reuben$14.00
Shaved house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
More about Oriole 9
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Noodle Bowl$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Satay w/ Peanut Sauce$9.00
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Moonrise Bagels image

 

Moonrise Bagels

68 Tinker St., Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Stuffed Bagel$7.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bagel$8.00
Crispy Chicken Bites, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese
Egg & Cheese Stuffed Bagel$7.00
Locally-sourced Eggs & American Cheese
More about Moonrise Bagels
A & P Bar image

 

A & P Bar

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Avg 4.2 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
Flammkuchen - Mushroom$16.00
forest mushroom, caramelized onions,
gruyère
Spaghetti aglio, olio e pepperoncino$16.00
Grated parmesan (VG), Add chicken 6, add shrimp 9
More about A & P Bar
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
junior pearl$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
Birria Tacos$13.00
stewed beef brisket taco with chihuahua cheese, served with side of beef adobo broth. 2 per order.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
More about Pearl Moon
Millstream Tavern image

 

Millstream Tavern

114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$3.00
Caviar, Fine Herbs
cassoulet$20.00
More about Millstream Tavern

