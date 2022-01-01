Woodstock restaurants you'll love
Woodstock's top cuisines
Must-try Woodstock restaurants
More about Oriole 9
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach & poblano peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Grilled Reuben
|$14.00
Shaved house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Satay w/ Peanut Sauce
|$9.00
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
More about Moonrise Bagels
Moonrise Bagels
68 Tinker St., Woodstock
|Popular items
|Pizza Stuffed Bagel
|$7.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
|Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bagel
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Bites, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese
|Egg & Cheese Stuffed Bagel
|$7.00
Locally-sourced Eggs & American Cheese
More about A & P Bar
A & P Bar
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
|Flammkuchen - Mushroom
|$16.00
forest mushroom, caramelized onions,
gruyère
|Spaghetti aglio, olio e pepperoncino
|$16.00
Grated parmesan (VG), Add chicken 6, add shrimp 9
More about Pearl Moon
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
|Popular items
|junior pearl
|$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
stewed beef brisket taco with chihuahua cheese, served with side of beef adobo broth. 2 per order.
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta