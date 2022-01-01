Burritos in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants that serve burritos

Oriole 9 image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole and choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla. Spice it up with some add-ons.
More about Oriole 9
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
Beef burger$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
junior pearl$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
More about Pearl Moon

