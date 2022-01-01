Cheesecake in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
|Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
|$8.00
Contains gluten & dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
|HIDDEN: Boston Cream Cheesecake
|$8.00
Vanilla cream cheesecake w/ soft chocolate ganache top. Contains gluten and dairy.
|HIDDEN: Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake🍋🫐
|$8.00
Contains Gluten & Dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.