Cheesecake in Woodstock

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$8.00
Contains gluten & dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
HIDDEN: Boston Cream Cheesecake$8.00
Vanilla cream cheesecake w/ soft chocolate ganache top. Contains gluten and dairy.
HIDDEN: Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake🍋🫐$8.00
Contains Gluten & Dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cheesecake$10.00
More about Pearl Moon

