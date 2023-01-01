Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Main pic

 

Millstream - 114 Mill Hill Rd

114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$17.00
More about Millstream - 114 Mill Hill Rd
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken salad with crispy bacon and fresh tomatoes. Your choice of french fries or a side salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Served in lemon white wine sauce with cherry tomatoes, mashed potatoes, and green beans.
More about Oriole 9

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Egg Benedict

Octopus

Salmon

Key Lime Pies

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Brisket

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (468 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston