Chicken sandwiches in Woodstock

Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
A & P Bar
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
|Beef burger
|$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
|junior pearl
|$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea