Chicken sandwiches in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
More about Oriole 9
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

A & P Bar

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Avg 4.2 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
More about A & P Bar
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
Beef burger$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
junior pearl$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
More about Pearl Moon

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Burritos

Reuben

Tacos

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston