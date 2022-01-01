Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Chocolate Croissants
Woodstock restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(847 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
More about Oriole 9
The Mud Club
43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$7.00
hand made, hand rolled, baked in house, filled with artisanal dark chocolate.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$8.50
hand made, filled with artisanal chocolate, topped with almond cream and toasted sliced almonds
More about The Mud Club
