Chocolate croissants in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
The Mud Club

43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant$7.00
hand made, hand rolled, baked in house, filled with artisanal dark chocolate.
Chocolate Almond Croissant$8.50
hand made, filled with artisanal chocolate, topped with almond cream and toasted sliced almonds
