Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Plain Croissant$3.50
Almond Croissant$3.75
Balthazar bakery buttery, flakey almond croissant.
More about Oriole 9
Item pic

 

The Mud Club

43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$7.00
hand made, hand rolled, baked in house, filled with artisanal dark chocolate.
Croissant with Bacon, Egg & Cheese$14.00
A staff favorite. House baked croissant, stuffed with sauteed spinach, bacon, egg, and sharp VT cheddar.
Daily Stuffed Croissant (Changes Daily)$12.00
More about The Mud Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Tacos

Omelettes

Burritos

French Fries

French Toast

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston