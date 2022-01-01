Croissants in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve croissants
More about Oriole 9
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Almond Croissant
|$3.75
Balthazar bakery buttery, flakey almond croissant.
More about The Mud Club
The Mud Club
43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
|Chocolate Croissant
|$7.00
hand made, hand rolled, baked in house, filled with artisanal dark chocolate.
|Croissant with Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$14.00
A staff favorite. House baked croissant, stuffed with sauteed spinach, bacon, egg, and sharp VT cheddar.
|Daily Stuffed Croissant (Changes Daily)
|$12.00