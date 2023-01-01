Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve curry

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN: Almond Curry Chicken Breast$18.00
W/ mixed veggies and jasmine rice. Gluten Free. *For full ingredient info, pease call.
HIDDEN: Pork Jungle Curry$14.00
w/ peppers, broccoli, and jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
HIDDEN: Curry Vegetable Stew$14.00
w/ carrots, sweet potato, kale, scallions, toasted pumpkin seeds, and brown rice. Vegan. Gluten free. *For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Consumer pic

 

Medo Woodstck

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRY RICE$22.00
Braised brisket of beef, red wine, cumi, curry flakes, oyster sauce, honey, onion & carrot. Served with white rice & pickled purple cabbage
More about Medo Woodstck

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Kale Salad

Chicken Salad

Tarts

Brisket

Pies

Vietnamese Coffee

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston