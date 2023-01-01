Curry in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve curry
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
|HIDDEN: Almond Curry Chicken Breast
|$18.00
W/ mixed veggies and jasmine rice. Gluten Free. *For full ingredient info, pease call.
|HIDDEN: Pork Jungle Curry
|$14.00
w/ peppers, broccoli, and jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
|HIDDEN: Curry Vegetable Stew
|$14.00
w/ carrots, sweet potato, kale, scallions, toasted pumpkin seeds, and brown rice. Vegan. Gluten free. *For full ingredient info, please call.