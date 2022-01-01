Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Oriole 9

17 Tinker St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Breaded chicken sandwich served on brioche roll, with pickled onions, chipotle and avocado aioli. Your choice of fries or salad.
More about Oriole 9
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

A & P Bar

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Avg 4.2 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
More about A & P Bar
3de44a9f-11d2-463a-87a1-1c9c84efcf89 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Fried chicken sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken thighs, Martin's potato roll, special sauce, housemade pickle, slaw
More about Pearl Moon

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Tacos

Cheesecake

Pies

Cappuccino

Chili

Croissants

Reuben

Salmon

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston