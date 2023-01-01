Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants that serve muffins

The Mud Club - 43 Mill Hill Road

43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$5.00
hand made, organic blueberries, topped with baked sugar.
More about The Mud Club - 43 Mill Hill Road
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$2.00
More about Pearl Moon

Map

