Muffins in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Muffins
Woodstock restaurants that serve muffins
The Mud Club - 43 Mill Hill Road
43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Blueberry Muffin
$5.00
hand made, organic blueberries, topped with baked sugar.
More about The Mud Club - 43 Mill Hill Road
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
English Muffin
$2.00
More about Pearl Moon
