Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
New york style cheesecake in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
New York Style Cheesecake
Woodstock restaurants that serve new york style cheesecake
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(847 reviews)
New York Style Cheesecake
$10.00
More about Oriole 9
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
New York Style Cheesecake
$8.00
Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Omelettes
Burritos
Clams
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Croissants
French Toast
Vietnamese Coffee
Tacos
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston