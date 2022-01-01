Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

The Mud Club

43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Petite Quiche$10.00
The Mud Club's Mini-quiche, made from Croissant dough rolled in-house.
More about The Mud Club
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach And Feta Quiche$16.00
More about Pearl Moon

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Omelettes

Tacos

Croissants

Chocolate Croissants

Cheesecake

Kale Salad

Vietnamese Coffee

Chili

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston