Risotto in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants that serve risotto

Cucina Woodstock

109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Takeout
Risotto$29.00
sea scallops, roasted squash, sage, pepitas
More about Cucina Woodstock
FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Risotto$28.00
sauteed shrimp, english peas, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil
More about Pearl Moon

