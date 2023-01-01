Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Risotto
Woodstock restaurants that serve risotto
Cucina Woodstock
109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Risotto
$29.00
sea scallops, roasted squash, sage, pepitas
More about Cucina Woodstock
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
Shrimp Risotto
$28.00
sauteed shrimp, english peas, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil
More about Pearl Moon
