Scallops in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve scallops

Medo

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chrunchy Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
More about Medo
FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$34.00
3 thyme basted, seared Sea Scallops (in beef demi glace) on goat cheese polenta with truffle mushroom ragout and crispy leeks.
More about Pearl Moon

