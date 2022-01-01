Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Scallops
Woodstock restaurants that serve scallops
Medo
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Chrunchy Spicy Scallop Roll
$10.00
More about Medo
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
Sea Scallops
$34.00
3 thyme basted, seared Sea Scallops (in beef demi glace) on goat cheese polenta with truffle mushroom ragout and crispy leeks.
More about Pearl Moon
