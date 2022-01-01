Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Short Ribs
Woodstock restaurants that serve short ribs
Medo Woodstck
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Short Rib Rice Bowl
$12.00
Short Rib Rice Bowl with Maitake, Mango, Avocado, Fried Edamame, Cashew Butter Sauce
More about Medo Woodstck
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
Bbq Short Rib Sandwich
$16.00
More about Pearl Moon
