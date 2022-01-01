Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve short ribs

Consumer pic

 

Medo Woodstck

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Rice Bowl$12.00
Short Rib Rice Bowl with Maitake, Mango, Avocado, Fried Edamame, Cashew Butter Sauce
More about Medo Woodstck
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Bbq Short Rib Sandwich$16.00
More about Pearl Moon

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Cake

Miso Soup

Chocolate Croissants

Katsu

Dumplings

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston