Steak frites in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve steak frites

Main pic

 

Millstream - 114 Mill Hill Rd

114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$36.00
More about Millstream - 114 Mill Hill Rd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$26.00
Grilled flank steak, bernaise sauce, hand-cut fries, parmesan, truffle oil
More about Pearl Moon

