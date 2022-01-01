Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Woodstock restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(847 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$10.00
More about Oriole 9
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$9.00
More about Pearl Moon
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
French Toast
Reuben
Chocolate Croissants
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Cappuccino
Croissants
Kale Salad
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston