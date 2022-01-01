Tacos in Woodstock

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

TakeoutFast Pay
Noodle Bowl$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Satay w/ Peanut Sauce$9.00
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Pearl Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Moon

52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
Beef burger$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
junior pearl$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
