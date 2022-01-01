Tacos in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve tacos
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
|Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Satay w/ Peanut Sauce
|$9.00
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red pepper on ciabatta
|Beef burger
|$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
|junior pearl
|$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea