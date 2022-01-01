Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Wedge Salad
Woodstock restaurants that serve wedge salad
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(847 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$14.00
More about Oriole 9
FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Moon
52 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(69 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$16.00
Wedge of iceberg, bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing
More about Pearl Moon
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Burritos
Reuben
Tarts
Caesar Salad
Vietnamese Coffee
French Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Egg Benedict
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(67 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston