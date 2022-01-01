Woodstone Pizzeria at Wesola

Blue Star Coffee Roasters

Where coffee lovers come to get delicious, artfully prepared espresso drinks, freshly brewed drip coffee, and hand brewed coffee by the cup.

We are a wholesale provider of world-class, hand-roasted coffee. Voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest, we bring over twenty-five years of award-winning coffee experience to the region.

Visitors can see our entire production facility and watch as green coffee is carefully roasted to create the blends and varietals that they are enjoying in their cup. The welcome is always warm, and our knowledgeable staff can answer all your coffee questions. We carry a full line of brewing equipment, accessories, travel mugs and fabulous Blue Star Coffee gear.

We also feature fresh, locally baked pastries and use only organic milk in our drinks. Gluten free treats and plant based milk options also offered.

Come on by, we’ll treat you right!

