Woodstone Tavern
Local hotspot with great food, creative cocktails, and local beer.
874 Hampden st
Location
874 Hampden st
Holyoke MA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pic's Pub & Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
Comfort Bagel
Crafting the ultimate comfort food in Western Massachusetts - exceptional artisan bagels.
Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts
-Judd's Restaurant-
-The Famous Cafe-
-The Divine Theater-
Race Street Live
Come in and enjoy!