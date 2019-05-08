Go
Toast

Woodward Tavern

Come in and enjoy!!

1971 Riviera Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beer Cheese Burger$11.99
Cali Burger$13.49
Kids Tenders$4.99
Chicken Tacos$10.99
16ct Wings$15.99
Side Fries$3.99
Sweet Chicken Salad$12.99
Pretzel Knots$7.99
Old Reliable$8.99
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
See full menu

Location

1971 Riviera Dr

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Opal Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Opal Restaurant + Bar is a contemporary neighborhood eatery offering California-Mediterranean inspired cuisine in an elegant but convivial atmosphere. We make all of our pastas in house and feature an array of housemade pastas, charcuterie, local seafood and top-quality meats. We constantly seek to create a unique and memorable dining experience. This pursuit is supported by our talented kitchen staff and knowledgeable front-of-house team, and nurtured by our relationships with local farmers and fine purveyors around the world.

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

No reviews yet

Under new management as of 8/5/19
With over 20 years of experience with hibachi restaurants.

Beech Acai Shack, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodward Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston