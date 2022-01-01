Go
Woodward Pizza Icehouse

Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

119 W. 2nd Street Suite 100

Popular Items

Cheese$12.00
Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella + Signature Red Sauce
Veggie$15.00
Mozzarella + Mushroom +Red Onion + Red Bell Peppers + Black Olives + Sliced Tomato + Fresh Basil + Signature Red Sauce
Meat Lovers$19.00
Mozzarella + Natural Casing Pepperoni + Pepperoni + Ham + Hand Pinched Italian Sausage + Bacon + Signature Red Sauce
Cinnamon Sticks$6.00
w/ House Made Orange Icing
Detroiter Pepperoni$15.00
Mozzarella + Natural Casing Pepperoni + Seasoned Ricotta + Fresh Basil + Grated Pecorino Romano + Signature Red Sauce
Breadsticks$6.00
Served w/ White Dip
Detroit Wedge$9.00
Mini Iceburg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Sliced Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbs, Blue Cheese Dressing or Thousand Island Dressing
Trippple XXXtra Pepperoni$18.00
S**T LOAD of Mozzarella + Tons of Natural Casing Pepperoni + Heaps of Pepperoni +Signature Red Sauce
Spicy Cheese Curds$7.00
Served with our signature red sauce and ranch dressing
White Pizza$18.00
No Red Sauce, Mozzarella + Garlic Oil + Chicken + Spinach + Red Bell Peppers + Seasoned Ricotta + Alfredo
Location

119 W. 2nd Street Suite 100

Edmond OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
