Woody’s Roadside

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1894 Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Bombs$8.99
A house Favorite! Monterey Jack cheese, twice battered and deep fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce.
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
Build Your Own Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Shrimp Basket$14.99
A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
Fries$1.99
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Crispy fried and served with choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard. Served with seasoned fries.
Woody's Burger$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
COD Combo$14.99
A generous portion of our Royal Red Shrimp and wild caught Pacific Cod served with fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1894 Beach Blvd

Biloxi MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

