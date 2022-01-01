Woody's at City Market
Established in 1993, Woody's @ City Market has been a staple in the Moore Square District of Downtown Raleigh as one of the Triangles favorite neighborhood taverns. Nestled among the quaint cobblestone streets of Historic City Market we have become not only the place for the local residents to enjoy the different varieties of entertainment we offer, but also an establishment that has been able to grow with the city and help host many diverse groups of travelers. We pride ourselves on being a place that you can enjoy with friends playing trivia, having lunch with the family, catching the game with your buddies or listening to local musicians on the weekend nights. We encourage you to become a part of our Woody's family and thank our customers who we already consider kin!
205 Wolfe Street
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
