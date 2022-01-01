Go
Woody's Classic Grill

Woody’s Classic Grill opened its doors on October 1st, 2018 in the city of Grand Terrace, CA. Woody’s Classic Grill is a full service 50’s – 60’s beach and surfing restaurant concept themed after the Woodies wood-paneled car of that era. Step inside and you will be transported to a decade where life was simple, people were friendly, and the music was FUN! Woody’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and features over 100 different selections such as appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pastas, gourmet burgers, barbeque, entrees, steaks, seafood, and decadent desserts.

22400 Barton Road

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$13.99
Our homemade chicken fried steak served with 2 eggs made to order.
Coffee Cake$3.99
Our Signature Delicious Homemade Coffee Cake. Served hot with a mound of melted butter.
Smothered Potatoes$11.99
Your choice of breakfast potatoes smothered in country gravy and topped with 2 eggs prepared your way.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and hash browns. Served with a side of salsa.
Triple Bacon Burger$13.99
Seasoned sirloin patty with three strips of bacon, 1000 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and two slices of melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
California Skillet$13.99
Crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with salsa on the side.
Cheese Burger$11.99
Seasoned sirloin patty with 1000 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and two slices of melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Club Sandwich$14.99
Three pieces of toasted sourdough bread, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and oven roasted turkey breast.
Beer Battered Cod$16.99
Our light and noble cod filet cut in strips then dipped in our house made beer batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with our tangy tartar sauce and lemon.
Coffee Cake$3.99
Our Signature Delicious Homemade Coffee Cake. Served hot with a mound of melted butter.
Location

22400 Barton Road

Grand Terrace CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

