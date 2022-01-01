Go
Woody's Deli

47 North Street

Popular Items

Loaded Cheddar Fries$10.50
1lb of fries smothered with taco meat,bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Cheeseburger Basket$8.50
one cheeseburger and your choice of french fries or macaroni salad
L French fries$4.25
ChickenTenders With Fries$10.00
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
L Bomber$11.00
made to your order
S French Fries$3.25
Chicken tenders$8.00
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
Woody's Wrap$9.00
chicken tendeers tossed in woody's sauce,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,ranch
Cheeseburger$6.00
Full Garbage Plate$11.50
Location

47 North Street

Le Roy NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
