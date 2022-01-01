Woody's Morrisville
Almost three decades have gone by since the inception of Woody's. Since then three Woody's locations have gone on to become Triangle area institutions, each with a diverse, friendly staff and an exceptionally loyal clientele. Woody's award-winning food, extensive selection of booze and lively, non-conformist atmosphere and attitude keep our loyal patrons coming back year after year.
3107 Grace Park Dr
Popular Items
Location
3107 Grace Park Dr
Morrisville NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai's Noodles
Come in and Enjoy
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
A Hangout Place for Friends & Family
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
Peppers Market is a breakfast and sandwich shop in Grace Park serving the entire menu all day. We offer locally baked bread and in-house roasted meats.
Gulli Boys
Come in and enjoy!