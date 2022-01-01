Go
Woody's Q Shack

BBQ Restaurant, Food Truck, and catering company that serves championship winning smoked meat on a daily basis! We are also Southern Colorado's premier catering company! We will cater any event, any size!

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

703 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Mac Bowl$11.50
Campfire Beans and your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket topped with Mac and Cheese and diced green chile
Baked Potato Salad$3.00
BBQ Nachos$11.00
A huge helping of tortilla chips, campfire beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green chile, topped with your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork
Pitmaster Rolls$10.50
Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese and Green Chile wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried. Order of 3
Loaded Baked Potato$10.50
Jumbo SLV baked potato loaded with campfire beans, cheese, butter and your choice of Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork
Dry Rub Wings$14.50
Dry Rubbed, Smoked and Flash Fried for a perfect crispy skin
The Carolina$11.50
Pulled Pork topped with Slaw
Loaded Fries$10.50
A huge helping of SLV Tater Fries, campfire beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green chile, topped with your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork
Onion Rings$3.50
Mac and Cheese$3.00
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

703 Main St

Alamosa CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
