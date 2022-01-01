Woodys Seafood Saloon
A little taste of the Caribbean in the Carolina's!
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200
Location
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TRUE Crafted Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store
Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
12th Man Sports Pub
Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu