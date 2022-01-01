Go
Woody's

At Woody's our goal is to provide the Belleview and Ocala area with exceptional service and a mouth watering variety of chicken wings. Although our focus is savory buffalo style chicken wings, we also provide other high quality food items such as pizzas, subs and calzones. Additionally, we now serve The Cuban (Sandwich) in two ways! We work hard to meet the needs of our customers and look forward to becoming a valued member of the community.

9360 South US Highway 441

Popular Items

10 of Woody's Boneless Wings$11.99
10 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
16" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.
14" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza$10.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.
10 of Woody's Wild Wings$15.99
10 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
Crinkle Cut Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries
10" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza$8.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.
20 of Woody's Boneless Wings$18.99
20 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
20 of Woody's Wild Wings$27.99
20 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
Pizza Balls$5.99
Three (3) homemade fried dough balls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Comes with a side of sauce.
Location

Ocala FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
