Woody’s Roadside

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

3008 Bienville Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Bombs$8.99
A house Favorite! Monterey Jack cheese, twice battered and deep fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce.
Shrimp Basket$14.99
A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Woody's Burger$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
Quesadilla$9.99
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Southwest Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, black bean & corn relish, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Chopped California Salad$10.99
Tomato wedges, dried cranberries, walnuts, croutons, apple, red onion and romano cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Crispy fried and served with choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard. Served with seasoned fries.
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
Buffalo Bites Basket$10.99
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3008 Bienville Blvd

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
