Woody's Pizza
New York Style Pizza, Wings, Hot Sandwiches and Salads
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
6301 W Parmer ln • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6301 W Parmer ln
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sip Saam Thai
Come in and enjoy!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Austin's original Sunflower Restaurant from 2000-2016 is back! Same amazing recipes prepared by the same kitchen team. We love seeing familiar faces, how we have missed y'all!
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Come in and enjoy!