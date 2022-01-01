Go
Woody's Pizza

New York Style Pizza, Wings, Hot Sandwiches and Salads

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

6301 W Parmer ln

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)

Popular Items

--6 Wings$12.00
Served with celery. Choice of ranch or blue cheese
--Giant Cheese Slice$4.50
--LG Cheese(18)$16.00
--Med Cheese (14")$11.50
--BYO Calzone$8.50
Filled with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose up to three fillings. Served with a side of zesty marinara
--Garlic Knots$7.00
Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara
--10 Wings$19.00
Served with celery. Choice of ranch or blue cheese
--Ranch$0.50
--Fried Cheese Raviolis$8.00
Six breaded cheese raviolis fried until golden brown, topped with fresh parmesan and served with our zesty marinara
--LG-Woody's Supreme$26.00
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

Austin TX

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
