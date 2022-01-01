Go
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls

California Coastal with a Southwestern flare & Home of the Orange Crush!

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1202 Sycamore Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (938 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$16.00
Asian Sticky, Sriracha Buffalo, Jack Daniels BBQ OR Sweet Chili Thai
All served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
*Quantity is based on weight. Approx. 8 wings
Beach Burger$17.00
Caramelized onions, bacon, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Jack cheddar, ancho aioli
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash fried, lime, sea salt, chili
Classic Burger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, with American cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled chicken & Jack cheddar
Rojo & sour cream on side
Orange Crush Shrimp$18.00
Tempura batter, sesame seeds, orange chili aioli
Baja Taco$14.00
Grilled Mahi, shredded cabbage, Jack cheddar, Pico De Gallo, with Baja sauce
Aloha Bowls
Choose a Protein: Grilled pineapple, red & green peppers, scallions with a sweet pineapple soy garlic glace over coconut rice
Fajitas
Choose your Protein: Served with peppers, onions & spinach, with rice & beans. Accompanied with Flour tortillas, rojo, Jack cheddar & sour cream on side
Playa Chicken$16.00
Our "Beach Burger" with grilled chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1202 Sycamore Ave

Tinton Falls NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
