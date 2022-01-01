Woodzzy Bar & Restaurant
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1133 Clarkson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1133 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11212
Nearby restaurants
The Monkey King
The Monkey King was created out of a desire to pay homage to family traditions & food memories of growing up as Asian Americans in NYC. As a contemporary American restaurant, The Monkey King celebrates & brings Bengali and Chinese flavors to life, giving a nod to the past while looking into the future through a New York City lens.
El Shaddai Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Villains Hideout
Villains Hideout is the only pop culture, comic book pizza bar dedicated to Villains and Fandom! We serve classic, fresh made Brooklyn Pizza, Small In-House Made Oven Bites, Cocktails, Frozen Drinks, Draft & Bottled Beer and Beverages.
Patis Crown Heights
Come in and enjoy!