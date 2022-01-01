Go
Popular Items

Woofie Dog$4.79
A 100% pure Vienna Beef Dog served Chicago Style. Topped with yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, onions, tomatoes, and hot sport peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Corn Dog$3.99
Our take on a classic midwestern Corn Dog, dipped in our house-made batter and fried to order.
Coney Dog$6.29
Topped with chili, American Cheese, onions, and a pickle spear loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
New York Style Dog$5.49
A split and grilled dog topped with brown mustard, relish, and sauerkraut loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Fries
Fried to order and tossed with seasoning salt.
Classic Woofie Burger$5.99
Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped Chicago Style served on a toasted brioche bun.
Signature Double Cheeseburger$7.99
Two seasoned 4oz smashed patties topped with American Cheese, onions, pickle slices and a tangy burger sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
Cheese Fries
Fried to order, tossed with seasoning salt, and smothered in melted cheddar cheese.
Chili
Coney style beef chili. No beans, no problems. Served with oyster crackers.
Big Daddy Dog$7.99
A 1/4 pound dog wrapped in its natural casing and served Chicago Style.
Location

1919 Woodson Road

Overland MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
