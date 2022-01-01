Go
Toast

WOOJUNGSUSHI

Family-run business (est. 2012) that serves creative rolls, traditional sushi, and comforting cooked options. We're BYOB and care about food, family, and happiness.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE • $$

Avg 4.6 (601 reviews)

Popular Items

WOOJUNG ROLL$18.00
AVOCADO ROLL$5.50
MISO$3.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.50
EDAMAME$6.95
SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.50
SPICY CRUNCHY TUNA ROLL$9.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$8.95
PHILADELPHIA ROLL$8.95
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE

PLYMOUTH MEETING PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

No reviews yet

A small cafe in the Human Resources Building

Little Brew House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lou's Steak Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston