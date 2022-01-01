Go
Toast

Woolly Mammoth

Come in and enjoy!

430 South Street • $

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Seating
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Delivery
Takeout

Location

430 South Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brewnest Philly

No reviews yet

Best Beers and Bites in Philly

Southwark

No reviews yet

Southwark is a neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar, specializing in seasonal and handmade ingredients.

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

No reviews yet

We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio

Brauhaus Schmitz

No reviews yet

Brauhaus Schmitz has always been a place that transports you from where you are to where you want to be! We bring a sense of comfort to your dining experience while also having the most extravagant events and energized atmosphere. Not only do we have the largest German Bier selection in Philadelphia but our food menu is equally authentic with our own takes on German dishes. We look forward to hosting and prosting you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston