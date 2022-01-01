Wooly's
Come in and enjoy!
504 E Locust Street
Location
504 E Locust Street
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pura Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
The Iowa Taproom
A beer hall-style setting in downtown Des Moines with 99 taps featuring all Iowa craft brews and a variety of American food favorites. Best sellers include our Pork Tenderloin, Fish Tacos, Morning Farm Burger, and Chicken Fried Chicken.
Coa Cantina
Des Moines' newest tequila bar. Located in the heart of the East Village.
Tonic On Court
Come in and enjoy!