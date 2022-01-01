Woonsocket restaurants you'll love
Christopher's Kitchen and Bar
2 South Main St, Woonsocket
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|Sirloin Tips
|$24.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$19.00
D'Angelo
1396 Park Ave., Woonsocket
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
Crown Chicken And Grill
828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket
|5 Piece Chicken Box
|$11.99
5pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy, (1) coleslaw & (1) biscuit.
|5 Piece Tenders w/Fries
|$12.99
w/ Fries & Soda.
|Beef Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
1750 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Pizza
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
All Star Pizza
800 providence street, woonsocket
|Large Pizza
|$10.99
16"
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Served w/ Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmsean Cheese
|Lg All Star Special Pizza
|$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria
420 Social Street, Woonsocket
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$7.99
Pizza Sauce & Cheese
|Chorizo & Potato Burrito
|$9.99
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Salsa, Corn, Onions, Cilantro
|Fried Fish Burrito
|$10.99
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Salsa, Cabbage, Sour Cream, Corn, Onions, Cilantro
Crown Fried Chicken - Woonsocket rebuilding
828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket