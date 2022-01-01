Woonsocket restaurants you'll love

Woonsocket restaurants
Toast
  • Woonsocket

Woonsocket's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Woonsocket restaurants

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar image

 

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar

2 South Main St, Woonsocket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Sirloin Tips$24.00
Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
More about Christopher's Kitchen and Bar
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1396 Park Ave., Woonsocket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Crown Chicken And Grill image

 

Crown Chicken And Grill

828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
5 Piece Chicken Box$11.99
5pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy, (1) coleslaw & (1) biscuit.
5 Piece Tenders w/Fries$12.99
w/ Fries & Soda.
Beef Gyro Sandwich$6.99
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
More about Crown Chicken And Grill
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

1750 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
Restaurant banner

 

All Star Pizza

800 providence street, woonsocket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$10.99
16"
Caesar Salad$6.99
Served w/ Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmsean Cheese
Lg All Star Special Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
More about All Star Pizza
Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria image

 

Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria

420 Social Street, Woonsocket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$7.99
Pizza Sauce & Cheese
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$9.99
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Salsa, Corn, Onions, Cilantro
Fried Fish Burrito$10.99
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Salsa, Cabbage, Sour Cream, Corn, Onions, Cilantro
More about Laguna Taqueria and Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Crown Fried Chicken - Woonsocket rebuilding

828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crown Fried Chicken - Woonsocket rebuilding

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woonsocket

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

