Worcester bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Worcester

Glazy Susan image

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S'mores$4.50
Hebert's chocolate glaze, crushed graham cracker, house-made toasted marshmallow meringue
Berry Crisp VEGAN DAIRY-FREE$4.75
vegan brioche, GS signature filled ring with house made raspberry jam, oat streusel
Maple French Toast Cake$3.95
french toast cake, local maple glaze, cinnamon cream cheese frosting
More about Glazy Susan
BirchTree Bread Company image

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.50
baked farm fresh egg, Cabot cheddar, North Country bacon, freshly baked brioche bun
Pomegranate Lemonade$0.00
thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade
Country$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crust Bakeshop
BG pic

 

Crust Cafe

1 W Wilson ST, Worcester

No reviews yet
More about Crust Cafe

