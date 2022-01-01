Worcester bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Worcester
Glazy Susan
50 Foster St., Worcester
|Popular items
|S'mores
|$4.50
Hebert's chocolate glaze, crushed graham cracker, house-made toasted marshmallow meringue
|Berry Crisp VEGAN DAIRY-FREE
|$4.75
vegan brioche, GS signature filled ring with house made raspberry jam, oat streusel
|Maple French Toast Cake
|$3.95
french toast cake, local maple glaze, cinnamon cream cheese frosting
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$9.50
baked farm fresh egg, Cabot cheddar, North Country bacon, freshly baked brioche bun
|Pomegranate Lemonade
|$0.00
thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade
|Country
|$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
Crust Cafe
1 W Wilson ST, Worcester