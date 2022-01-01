Worcester bars & lounges you'll love
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|S&C Eggroll
|$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Bomber
|$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
|VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
|Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.00
double-fried
|Spicy Red Miso
|$17.00
red miso tare, minced pork,
king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil,
ash onion oil
|Wok Fried Edamame
|$7.00
Spicy Stir-Fried: garlic-butter, pepper flakes or Woo Stir-Fried: fine herbs, garlic butter, crushed baked parmesan
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR
82 WINTER STREET, Worcester
|Popular items
|Flan de Bocado
|$10.00
pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$9.50
grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette
|Pollo Picante - Spanish Buffalo Style Chicken (feeds 4-6)
|$50.00
• Braised Chicken Thighs – smoked pimenton Buffalo hot sauce, served over creamy manchego polenta, crumbled bleu cheese, shaved carrot, celery
• Accompaniments
• Large Ensalada Madalena
• Warm Peach Bread Pudding – caramel and whipped cream
• Add Cheese & Charcuterie / $10 (manchego, jamón serrano, toasted baguette, honey, membrillo, peppadew peppers)