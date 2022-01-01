Worcester bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Worcester

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S&C Eggroll$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Bomber$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya image

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.00
double-fried
Spicy Red Miso$17.00
red miso tare, minced pork,
king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil,
ash onion oil
Wok Fried Edamame$7.00
Spicy Stir-Fried: garlic-butter, pepper flakes or Woo Stir-Fried: fine herbs, garlic butter, crushed baked parmesan
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR image

 

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR

82 WINTER STREET, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Flan de Bocado$10.00
pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit
Pollo a La Plancha$9.50
grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette
Pollo Picante - Spanish Buffalo Style Chicken (feeds 4-6)$50.00
• Braised Chicken Thighs – smoked pimenton Buffalo hot sauce, served over creamy manchego polenta, crumbled bleu cheese, shaved carrot, celery
• Accompaniments
• Large Ensalada Madalena
• Warm Peach Bread Pudding – caramel and whipped cream
• Add Cheese & Charcuterie / $10 (manchego, jamón serrano, toasted baguette, honey, membrillo, peppadew peppers)
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Smash$16.00
Nashville Popcorn Chicken$15.00
Winter Salad$13.00
