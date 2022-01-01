Worcester breakfast spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
|Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
|Buddha Bowl
|$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Hansel and Gretel Latte
|$4.75
Gingerbread, cinnamon, and cookie butter (vegan) syrup with your choice of milk.
|Iced Coffees
|$3.75
Roasted in Worcester, MA
|Vegan Supreme
|$10.50
Vegan egg and vegan chorizo sausage with chao cheese, avocado and tomato on a bagel.
Boulevard Diner - Worcester
155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.95
12 Fried Raviolis served with fresh homemade itilian sauce
|Big Bully Special
|$12.95
Three eggs with ham, bacon, sausage homefries and toast along with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
Grilled blueberry Muffin