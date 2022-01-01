Worcester brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Worcester

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

112 Harding St., Worcester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.95
Warm Soft Pretzel$3.95
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
Wormtown Brewstillery image

 

Wormtown Brewstillery

72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Don't Worry 4-Pack$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Blizzard of 78 4-Pack$13.00
Fresh locally roasted coffee beans and a smooth rich body that will help you enjoy hearing more stories of the storm walking uphill both ways through 27 inches of snow, blah, blah, blah.
More about Wormtown Brewstillery
Wormtown Brewery image

 

Wormtown Brewery

72 Shrewsbury, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Be Hoppy 4-Pack$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Shrewsbury St. Shandy 4-Pack Cans$11.00
We use a light lager base and infuse it with fresh lemonade to create our version of a shandy! Notes of sweet Meyer lemon and light herbal notes from the lager, coupled with the low abv, makes this beer the perfect summer refresher!
Don't Worry 4-Pack$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
More about Wormtown Brewery

