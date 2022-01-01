Worcester burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Worcester

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

112 Harding St., Worcester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.95
Warm Soft Pretzel$3.95
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
THE FIX BURGER BAR image

 

THE FIX BURGER BAR

108 Grove Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$11.00
crispy fries, rosemary & black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds (VT), scallion
The Green Chili X$15.50
house patty, pepper jack, shredded lettuce, guacamole, green chili peppers, tortilla chips, habanero hot sauce, sesame bun
prepared with no pink
Oreo Milkshake$6.00
Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk, Crushed Oreos
More about THE FIX BURGER BAR

