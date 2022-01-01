Worcester burger restaurants you'll love
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
112 Harding St., Worcester
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.95
|Warm Soft Pretzel
|$3.95
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
|VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
|Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
THE FIX BURGER BAR
108 Grove Street, Worcester
|Poutine
|$11.00
crispy fries, rosemary & black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds (VT), scallion
|The Green Chili X
|$15.50
house patty, pepper jack, shredded lettuce, guacamole, green chili peppers, tortilla chips, habanero hot sauce, sesame bun
prepared with no pink
|Oreo Milkshake
|$6.00
Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk, Crushed Oreos