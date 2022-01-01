Worcester cafés you'll love

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hand cut french fries$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
corpse reviver #2$16.00
Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe
Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice or enjoy up when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
confit japanese sweet potatoes$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House-Made Deli Chips$0.82
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$1.78
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
The Chicken Sandwich$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hansel and Gretel Latte$4.75
Gingerbread, cinnamon, and cookie butter (vegan) syrup with your choice of milk.
Iced Coffees$3.75
Roasted in Worcester, MA
Vegan Supreme$10.50
Vegan egg and vegan chorizo sausage with chao cheese, avocado and tomato on a bagel.
BirchTree Bread Company image

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Focaccia$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
Country$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

932 A Main Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

118 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
