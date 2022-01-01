Worcester cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Worcester
More about deadhorse hill
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|Popular items
|hand cut french fries
|$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
|corpse reviver #2
|$16.00
Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe
Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice or enjoy up when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
|confit japanese sweet potatoes
|$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
More about Acoustic Java
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Popular items
|House-Made Deli Chips
|$0.82
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$1.78
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Root and Press
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Hansel and Gretel Latte
|$4.75
Gingerbread, cinnamon, and cookie butter (vegan) syrup with your choice of milk.
|Iced Coffees
|$3.75
Roasted in Worcester, MA
|Vegan Supreme
|$10.50
Vegan egg and vegan chorizo sausage with chao cheese, avocado and tomato on a bagel.
More about BirchTree Bread Company
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Popular items
|Focaccia
|$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
|Country
|$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
More about Acoustic Java
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java
932 A Main Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel