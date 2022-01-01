Worcester cafés you'll love

Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe

Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice or enjoy up when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.

