Worcester sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Worcester

Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
More about Acoustic Java
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S&C Eggroll$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Bomber$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
More about The Boynton
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

537 Lincoln Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt Panini$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
More about Grill on the Hill
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
BirchTree Bread Company image

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Focaccia$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
Country$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

932 A Main Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
More about Acoustic Java

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Worcester

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston