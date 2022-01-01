Worcester sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Worcester
More about Acoustic Java
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
More about The Boynton
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|S&C Eggroll
|$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Bomber
|$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
537 Lincoln Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
|Cheese Breadsticks
More about Grill on the Hill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
|Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
|$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
|Gnocchi Sorrento
|$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
More about BirchTree Bread Company
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Popular items
|Focaccia
|$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
|Country
|$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
More about Acoustic Java
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java
932 A Main Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel