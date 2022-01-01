Worcester pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Worcester
Papa Gino's
80 Highland Avenue, E. Providence
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Pizza
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.99
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
|Italian Cold Cut
|$11.99
Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing
with provolone on Italian loaf.
|Small Plain Pizza
|$9.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|S&C Eggroll
|$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Bomber
|$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
537 Lincoln Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
|Cheese Breadsticks
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
681 W. Boylston Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
915 Grafton Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
|Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
|$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
|Gnocchi Sorrento
|$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
Olo Pizza
40A Millbrook St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Bacon Pie
|$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, brie, caramelized onions, fig jam, and arugula
|Wings
|$15.00
Lemon pepper rub and served with garlic parmesan dip
|Pepperoni Pie
|$19.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, thick pepperoni, and dried oregano