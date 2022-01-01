Worcester pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Worcester

Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

80 Highland Avenue, E. Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Pizza
Ciao Bella image

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Cold Cut$11.99
Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing
with provolone on Italian loaf.
Small Plain Pizza$9.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S&C Eggroll$12.00
Classic shaved steak and American cheese stuffed egg roll. Served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Bomber$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

537 Lincoln Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Cheese Breadsticks
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

681 W. Boylston Street, Worcester

Avg 4.2 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

915 Grafton Street, Worcester

Avg 4.1 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt Panini$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
Olo Pizza image

 

Olo Pizza

40A Millbrook St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Pie$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, brie, caramelized onions, fig jam, and arugula
Wings$15.00
Lemon pepper rub and served with garlic parmesan dip
Pepperoni Pie$19.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, thick pepperoni, and dried oregano
