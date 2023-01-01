Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.99
More about Ciao Bella
Glazy Susan image

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava (Online)$4.95
NOTE: contains nuts
More about Glazy Susan

Map

Map

