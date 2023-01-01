Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Baklava
Worcester restaurants that serve baklava
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Baklava
$4.99
More about Ciao Bella
Glazy Susan
50 Foster St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Baklava (Online)
$4.95
NOTE: contains nuts
More about Glazy Susan
