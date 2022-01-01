Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef salad in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Beef Salad
Worcester restaurants that serve beef salad
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Beef Salad (Labb Nue)🌶
$13.00
Slice beef, cucumber, ground roasted rice grain, scallion, cilantro, mixed in spicy lime sauce
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester
287 Main Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
BEEF SALAD
$13.95
More about Rice Violet Worcester
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
Buffalo Wings
Waffles
Tortellini
Mussels
Muffins
Cappuccino
Caesar Salad
Italian Sandwiches
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston