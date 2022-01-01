Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad (Labb Nue)🌶$13.00
Slice beef, cucumber, ground roasted rice grain, scallion, cilantro, mixed in spicy lime sauce
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester image

 

Rice Violet Worcester

287 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF SALAD$13.95
More about Rice Violet Worcester

